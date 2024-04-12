Embark on a furry adventure

CHENNAI : n the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, what we crave as individuals is an affectionate companion who makes us feel at home after a taxing day. The quest is always for that one unwavering folk who stands through the thick and thin of life. And what better than the captivating quirks of our furry companions can infuse this endearing support and love into our lives?
From providing solace to individuals as cute tots to becoming a loyal companion for toddlers, our pets embrace and cherish every role with intuitive loyalty and understanding. Celebrating this companionship ahead of National Pet Day (April 11), we invite you to rub the hairy chins of these lovey dovies as we explore the pet-themed outlets in the city.
Atte Glocal Cafe, Besant Nagar
Inspired by the ambience of Chennai’s local tea kadais, Abinand and Arjun, both graduates of SRM University in Hotel Management, embarked on their journey with Atte in 2017. Designed to provide a gathering place for people to socialise and form new connections, the cafe also welcomes people to bring their pets and features its resident dogs — a bulldog and a husky — to enhance the experience. “The dogs here create a comforting atmosphere for visitors, especially for those who were initially nervous. They are loyal companions who always remember you, even if you forget them. We provide a safe space for pet owners to relax and leave their pets in the care of our staff, who look through their food and movements,” says Abinand. A devoted dog enthusiast himself, Abinand makes it a daily ritual to stroll along the beach, armed with packets of biscuits to feed the street dogs. Remarkably, even after a lapse of a month or two, those never fail to recognise him, affectionately scratching on his legs.
The Bark, Alwarpet
A delightful ambience with its vibrant green backyard, perfect for your furry companions to frolic in and complete with a refreshing pool for them to splash around or bask lazily.
Celebrate this National Pet Day by exploring these pur-fect date spots with your furry companion:
Wild Garden Café At Amethyst
The Summer House Eatery, Alwarpet
PH Cafe (Psychedelic Hues), Egmore
The Farm, OMR
Drizzle by the Beach, ECR
Tryst Cafe, Neelankarai
Kalo’s, Besant Nagar
Sandy’s Chocolate Laboratory, Teynampet
Chamiers Cafe, Nandanam
Craveyard, Adyar
Happy Bums Petting Zoo, T.Nagar
Born amid the crisp mountains of Ooty, Kavipriya Anandan, the visionary behind the Happy Bums Petting Zoo, has a lifelong journey with animals. With a diverse assortment of 27 pet species — ranging from dogs and cats to birds, reptiles, and farm animals — the three-storey petting zoo not only boasts a charming cafe but also features personalised havens for dogs, including a grooming area, a swimming pool, and the enchanting 19 Dogs Cafe. Drawing inspiration from the poignant words of the film Charlie 777, Kavipriya shares, “Only, if you’re fortunate, a dog will enter your life and change it forever. Much like the arrival of a child, the pets unveil a different side of ourselves, reigniting the inner kindness we often overlook.”
As a pioneer in crafting tailored nutrition for dogs, the cafe places a premium on feeding fresh, natural, wet meals aligned with the unique requirements of different breeds. “Every animal deserves a diet following their natural habitat and cleared of the processed kibble food. At the cafe, we offer an array of different meats, millets, and vegetables to craft freshly prepared soups, broths, cakes, and even ice creams - all customised to the nutrient needs of the canines.”
Twisty Tails & Danny Pet Cafe
Established in 2018, the cafe is as a perfect stop-by while having a tough day. Adorned with cute paws and purrs of the toy breeds, including the Havanese, Bichon Frise, Tibetan Spaniel, Shih Tzu, Poodle, Persian, and British Shorthair cats, the joint aims to render animal-assisted therapy and activities to autistic kids and people facing emotional distress. “The outlets aren’t just about nourishing stomachs but are about feeding hearts with the love spread by these paws. It’s heartening to see children facing difficulties light up with joy and smile as they play with the cuddly furries,” says Rekha Dandey, founder, of Twisty Tails and Danny Pet Cafe. Being bedridden and immobile due to sickness, Rekha found solace when she welcomed her first pet, Leo, into her life. Calling it the second life given by Leo, Rekha shares, “He motivated me to start moving again, a feat where I wasn’t even sure if I could stand. Although I don’t have children, each of my pet is a part of me, as if they were born from my womb. Having a pet at home will always fill our hearts with love and instil a sense of selflessness.”