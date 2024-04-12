Embark on a furry adventure

CHENNAI : n the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, what we crave as individuals is an affectionate companion who makes us feel at home after a taxing day. The quest is always for that one unwavering folk who stands through the thick and thin of life. And what better than the captivating quirks of our furry companions can infuse this endearing support and love into our lives?

From providing solace to individuals as cute tots to becoming a loyal companion for toddlers, our pets embrace and cherish every role with intuitive loyalty and understanding. Celebrating this companionship ahead of National Pet Day (April 11), we invite you to rub the hairy chins of these lovey dovies as we explore the pet-themed outlets in the city.

Atte Glocal Cafe, Besant Nagar

Inspired by the ambience of Chennai’s local tea kadais, Abinand and Arjun, both graduates of SRM University in Hotel Management, embarked on their journey with Atte in 2017. Designed to provide a gathering place for people to socialise and form new connections, the cafe also welcomes people to bring their pets and features its resident dogs — a bulldog and a husky — to enhance the experience. “The dogs here create a comforting atmosphere for visitors, especially for those who were initially nervous. They are loyal companions who always remember you, even if you forget them. We provide a safe space for pet owners to relax and leave their pets in the care of our staff, who look through their food and movements,” says Abinand. A devoted dog enthusiast himself, Abinand makes it a daily ritual to stroll along the beach, armed with packets of biscuits to feed the street dogs. Remarkably, even after a lapse of a month or two, those never fail to recognise him, affectionately scratching on his legs.