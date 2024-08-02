7% of land in Chennai will be submerged by 2040: Study

CHENNAI: By 2040, around 7% of the land in Chennai would be submerged due to rise in sea levels, according to a report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

The report ‘Sea level rise scenarios and inundation maps for selected Indian coastal cities,’ which was released on Thursday, stated that Adyar Eco-Park, Island Ground, State Emblem Monument, Pallikaranai wetland and port would be at high risk of sea level rise.

The report projects inundation of 7.29% (86.6 sq.km) of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) by 2040, and go up to 9.65% (114.31 sq.km) by 2060, 15.11% (159.28 sq.km) by 2080, and 16.9% (207.04 sq.km) by 2100.