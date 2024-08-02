7% of land in Chennai will be submerged by 2040: Study

CHENNAI: By 2040, around 7% of the land in Chennai would be submerged due to rise in sea levels, according to a report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).
The report ‘Sea level rise scenarios and inundation maps for selected Indian coastal cities,’ which was released on Thursday, stated that Adyar Eco-Park, Island Ground, State Emblem Monument, Pallikaranai wetland and port would be at high risk of sea level rise.
The report projects inundation of 7.29% (86.6 sq.km) of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) by 2040, and go up to 9.65% (114.31 sq.km) by 2060, 15.11% (159.28 sq.km) by 2080, and 16.9% (207.04 sq.km) by 2100.
The report also stated that Chennai has seen a 0.679 cm rise in sea level from 1987 to 2021, with an annual rise of 0.066 cm. The maximum sea level rise (4.44 cm or 0.31 cm per year) over the past 30 years was observed at the Mumbai station.
The increasing urbanisation trend, particularly along the coast, is closely associated with vulnerability due to climate change drivers. Low-lying coastal towns are now more exposed and vulnerable to sea level rise, the report stated. 15 cities and towns from the east and west coast of India were selected for analysis. Tier-I cities considered in the study are Mumbai and Chennai.
The report states that industrial areas in Thoothukudi would face the highest risk of inundation.