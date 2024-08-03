Tamil Nadu CM unveils renovated Anna Flyover on 50th anniversary

CHENNAI: Commemorating its 50th anniversary, Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the renovated Anna Flyover in Chennai on Friday. Inaugurated originally by late chief minister M Karunanidhi in July 1973, the flyover was recently renovated at a cost of Rs 10.9 crore.

The renovation included colourful lighting, GRC panels for pillars, greenery, pedestrian walkways, and an artificial fountain, making the structure more modern and visually appealing, a release from the state government said.

The rejuvenated flyover now features decorative elements reflecting Dravidian architecture, including Yazhi sculptures and triangular stupas on the pillars.