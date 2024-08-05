Forsaken for decades, Nerkundram burial ground in Chennai raises a grave concern

CHENNAI: For the past eight decades, the cremation ground alongside Cooum River, one of the two crematoriums in Nerkundram, has been functioning without basic amenities. While a single streetlight caters to the entire stretch, the narrow approach road is in poor shape and the ground has no compound wall. Barring a sheltered cremation platform, there is nothing to suggest that the crematorium is regularly used.

This ground on PH Road near Cooum has been a final resting place for departed souls since the time Nerkundram was controlled by a panchayat administration. Due to its poor condition, residents have to carry the bodies through a damaged approach road, navigating through droves of pigs. As a result, the number of people using the facility has been on a gradual decline. Hence, the residents have been demanding proper maintenance of the crematorium.

The alternative burial ground in Valliammai Nagar, located a kilometre away, also lacks a cremation platform for the last many years. The authorities had dismantled the platform as it was located within a residential area. Further, 13 cents of the ground was handed over to the Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Board for constructing a pumping station. So, without a crematorium platform, the ground is solely used for burials now

Since both areas lack a proper cremation platform and basic amenities, residents from areas near PH Road like Pallavan Nagar, Selliamman Kovil Street, and other areas are forced to depend on Virugambakkam or Arumbakkam burial grounds for most cremations, which are at least 4-5 km, said residents.