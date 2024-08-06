Temple with a unique Rama image

CHENNAI: Pon Vilainda Kalathur (P.V.Kalathur), a small village close to Chengalpattu, has a history going back to the Pallava times of at least the eighth century CE. Of the four temples here, three are for Vishnu and one is for Siva. Among the Vishnu temples, two are for Rama, both of which are small but unique. One is called the Pattabhirama Swami (Kodandarama Swami) temple and the other is for Darbha Sayana Rama. They are located adjacent to each other.

The entrance to the east-facing Pattabhirama Swami temple has an incomplete modern gopuram leading to the prakaram (enclosure) which has the deepa-stambham (light-post), bali-pitham, dvaja-stambham and a small sanctum for Garuda. The principal image is Rama seated with Sita on His left lap.

Lakshmana stands to Rama’s right with a bow and a quiver full of arrows, with palms in anjali hasta (salutations). A stone image of Hanuman is also enshrined here, standing to the right side of the entrance to the sanctum, facing Rama. The utsava-murtis (processional images) are Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman and also Venugopala (Krishna) with a long flute in His hands. This Venugopala image is unique as He holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands while the lower hands hold the venu (flute).

The small mandapa in front of the central shrine has a tiny sanctum for the main and utsava-murti of Goddess Lakshmi, enshrined here as Alarmelmangai Thayar. The processional image of Andal is also worshipped in this sanctum. Srinivasa Perumal with Goddess Sridevi (Lakshmi) and Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth) flanking Him, is enshrined in this mandapa. This deity holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands.

The lower right hand is in abhaya hasta (offering protection to devotees) and lower left hand in kati hasta (resting on the hip) although images of Srinivasa Perumal generally have the varada (boon-conferring) hasta. The utsava-murti here is just like the main one with the Goddesses, but has varada hasta. Another small shrine in the same mandapa enshrines Vishvaksena, the leader of the army of Vishnu; Ramanujacharya and Vedanta Desika, the eminent Srivaishnava preceptors; and Adi Van Shatakopan, who established the famous Ahobila Math and was its first pontiff (Jiyar).

Incidentally, the village adjacent to P.V.Kalathur, called Ponpadirkoodam also has another unique Rama temple.