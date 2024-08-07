Strikes and strides of record breakers

CHENNAI: M Pranesh’s fifer (5/30) helped Fox Trotters CC beat Perungalathur CC in the TNCA III Division league. Perungalathur posted 246/8 in 50 overs, with S Vijay scoring an unbeaten century (101 n.o). In reply, Nayef Ahmed (84) and Sathvik Athmaraman (71) hit fifties to take Fox Trotters across the line.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’ Zone: Southern Railway SA 190/9 in 50 ovs (S Selva 65, S Boopalan 4/30) lost to Garnet CC 192/6 in 40.3 ovs (M Eshwar 57); Perungalathur CC 246/8 in 50 ovs (S. Vijay 101 n.o, M. Pranesh 5/30) lost to Fox Trotters CC 250/5 in 44.1 ovs (Nayef Ahmed 84, Sathvik Athmaraman 71, M Jaikrishna 4/48); SPIC RC 197 in 50 ovs (S. Jayanth 59, Charan Chunduru 4/43) bt Bunts CC 128 in 40.2 ovs (D Pradeep 4/30, V Sai Prakash 4/25); NRC 133 in 43.5 ovs (Aashish Srikrishnan 4/10, B Sathish Kumar 3/28) lost to Rising Stars CC 134/5 in 36.3 ovs (Aashish Srikrishnan 41 n.o, Dhruv Shivasundar 45); IV Division ‘B’ Zone: CUC 149 in 43 ovs (M Mohammed Younus 40, R A Devprasad 4/48) bt Kumbhat CC 75 in 26.3 ovs (M Mohammed Younus 4/36); TANEDCO S & GC 184/9 in 50 ovs (A Arputhasamy 73 n.o) lost to Twentieth Century Club 185/3 in 36 ovs (R Raj Jamie Walsh 59, S Kamesh 77 n.o); YMA 151 in 49.2 ovs (K Vignesh 45, N Vidul 6/39) lost to TSR MSC 152/2 in 41.2 ovs (D Govindaraj 53); Jubilee CC 232/8 in 50 ovs (S Manchanda Singh 61, R Krishna Moorthy 60, R Rohit Ram 3/54) bt BRC 165 in 43.2 ovs (K Kamaladhithyan 53, N Karmegam 50, S Harish 6/41).

Adireddy wins

Fourteen-year-old national junior champion Adireddy Arjun of Telangana won the 22nd Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit Chess Tournament, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association played at Chennai. Besides winning the title, he also achieved an International Master norm in the tournament. He scored seven points and also won a cash prize of USD 500 (approximately `42,000). Another youngster S Harshad of Coimbatore also achieved his third IM Norm, waiting to complete the formality of reaching 2400 rating to get the IM title. The top seed IM Alexander Slizhevsky and Harshad tied for the second and third places and Alexander was placed second, based on the tie-break.