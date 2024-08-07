To revel in a farmland’s bounty

CHENNAI: Strong communities are built around local, real food. Food we trust to nourish our bodies, the farmer and planet.” These words of South African restraurateur Kimbal James Musk echo in the large strip of land in Ottivakkam where there are orchards of fruits and vast expanse of coconut grooves.

Away from the fast-paced lives of the city, this farm is a symbol of abundance and freshness. Project Vayal provides a space to take a break from the tedium of the daily routine, explore the plantations, and understand the essence of agriculture. The founder of the project, Sujit Kumar, says in a nutshell, the budding generation gets an opportunity to understand and embrace the lives of framers.

Lives of farmers have just become stories in books for the students of this generation. At a time when packed and processed food are overflowing our carts, both online and offline, what is being served on the plate is not a matter of curiosity for them, let alone the sources of the food. He urges that the seeds of knowledge about the sources of food must be sown in the minds of the new generation.

Junk food is very easily available everywhere. To satiate hunger, most of us turn to food that can be made instantly or gobble up directly from the pack. Sujit wants to bring a shift in the eating habits and go back to traditional food habits and convince the young mind that there are healthier and tastier options. He says, “When we ask our children, where do they get tomatoes, they would refer a supermarket chain’s name. This is the level of luxury and comfort that we enjoy being a part of the urban crowd.”

Vayal, he says, “is my humble contribution towards the journey of inspiring our children to turn their mind towards agriculture and related practices in a educative and fun-filled manner.”

A visit to the fields

Field trips have now become a part of many school curriculums, to substantiate the theoretical knowledge they gain from classrooms. Sujit feels that agriculture must be a quintessential part of the curriculum. School students of different age groups visit the farm in batches, and are introduced to the basics of farming. They are exposed to poultry farming, animal husbandry, livestock fish culture, pottery, hand weaving and allied activities. Students soak themselves in the activities and games.