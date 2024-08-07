To revel in a farmland’s bounty

CHENNAI: Strong communities are built around local, real food. Food we trust to nourish our bodies, the farmer and planet.” These words of South African restraurateur Kimbal James Musk echo in the large strip of land in Ottivakkam where there are orchards of fruits and vast expanse of coconut grooves.
Away from the fast-paced lives of the city, this farm is a symbol of abundance and freshness. Project Vayal provides a space to take a break from the tedium of the daily routine, explore the plantations, and understand the essence of agriculture. The founder of the project, Sujit Kumar, says in a nutshell, the budding generation gets an opportunity to understand and embrace the lives of framers.
Lives of farmers have just become stories in books for the students of this generation. At a time when packed and processed food are overflowing our carts, both online and offline, what is being served on the plate is not a matter of curiosity for them, let alone the sources of the food. He urges that the seeds of knowledge about the sources of food must be sown in the minds of the new generation.
Junk food is very easily available everywhere. To satiate hunger, most of us turn to food that can be made instantly or gobble up directly from the pack. Sujit wants to bring a shift in the eating habits and go back to traditional food habits and convince the young mind that there are healthier and tastier options. He says, “When we ask our children, where do they get tomatoes, they would refer a supermarket chain’s name. This is the level of luxury and comfort that we enjoy being a part of the urban crowd.”
Vayal, he says, “is my humble contribution towards the journey of inspiring our children to turn their mind towards agriculture and related practices in a educative and fun-filled manner.”
A visit to the fields
Field trips have now become a part of many school curriculums, to substantiate the theoretical knowledge they gain from classrooms. Sujit feels that agriculture must be a quintessential part of the curriculum. School students of different age groups visit the farm in batches, and are introduced to the basics of farming. They are exposed to poultry farming, animal husbandry, livestock fish culture, pottery, hand weaving and allied activities. Students soak themselves in the activities and games.
Sujit says, “Only when there is knowledge about what happens in the process of growing the food that is brought to the table, they would appreciate the effort that goes about in making it possible.”
Students are also taught both old ways and new ways of farming and the use of fertilisers. As the farming techniques are changing, Sujit also thinks that they should be shown to the students as well. The techniques like combine harvesters, seed drillers, vertical farming, aquaponics, hydroponics, monoculture, and the use of artificial intelligence in growing crops. He says, “I also want our young minds to turn around and take up agriculture as a profession and find newer and more scientific approaches to excel in this field.”
The students are welcomed with a traditional drink, panakam, served breakfast and meals on non-plastic plates, giving out the idea of inculcating sustainable ways in life. After learning various skills, and spending time in the shades of the trees, they leave with a wholesome experience. Walking through the farm imbued with the scents of ripened fruits is indeed a feast for the senses.
It was a challenge for Sujit to start such a project as there are zoos, theme parks, hill stations as an option to have fun, rather than a farm. He says, “We wanted to still take a stance that educating our children about agriculture is of utmost essence and found a way to make this more captivating by introducing traditional, games, joy rides on carts and healthy food to our project.”
What makes Sujit happy is the fact that many schools have shown interest in sending students and encouraging them to be part of the soil, plants, trees, learn about sustainable and organic ways. Vayal is a bit from Sujit’s part towards promoting agricultural practices among the younger generation.