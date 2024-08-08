The forgotten Olympics

CHENNAI: The Paris Olympics has brought the world together. We are one as we cheer our athletes with hopes and dreams of those gleaming trophies reaching our shores. Like humanity, all fields of human endeavours were linked together in the years before compartmentalisation took over. The Olympics were not just for athletes back when it all started, but also for artists, architects, musicians, and writers too. Impossible to imagine now, in a world where categorisation reigns!

When American marksman, Walter W. Winans participated in the Olympics, he won two medals — a gold for sharpshooting in 1908 and a silver for the same in the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm. He also won a gold at Stockholm but it wasn’t for any sport. It was instead for his small bronze sculpture of a 20-inch horse tugging a chariot. The work was called ‘An American Trotter’. He was the only individual to have the medal for both athletic and artistic achievements. As unbelievable as it may sound today, art was very much an Olympics sport and this is how the story goes — The Olympic games date back to around 776 BC and were held every four years at Olympia in honour of Zeus, the king of the Gods for the Ancient Greeks. In 393 CE, the Roman Emperor Theodosius I banned the Olympics, terming it a pagan festival.

When the games were later revived in 1896 by Frenchman Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who set up the International Olympic Committee, he was determined to include arts as an integral part of the competitions. Educated with an emphasis on the classical, he was of the opinion that a true Olympian should not just be athletic but also skilled in some form of art. Implementing the plan was not as easy though. Art simply could not be seen through the same lens, and its practice was largely devoid of any competitive spirit, unlike sports. It took until the 1912 Olympics hosted by Sweden for Coubertin’s persistence to see the light of day, after a mild threat to the Swedish contingent that the IOC would boycott the games, worked in his favour.

So, it was decided to include five categories of art — painting, sculpture, music, architecture, and literature and submissions were solicited with just one condition that the entries had to be inspired by sports. In the early years, twelve rooms were allocated to display the artworks. Fearing the lack of participants initially, Coubertin himself participated under a pseudonym and won!