Women weaving stories on canvas

CHENNAI: The grace of women adorned with jasmine flowers, a serene seashore featuring boats poised on the brink of departure, the dark shadows of depression, and isolation. From celebrations, and struggles to confusion, the gallery of Lalit Kala Akademi, freshly renovated, told tales from different parts of the country. It was abuzz with excitement on Friday as art enthusiasts, artists, and well-wishers gathered for the inauguration of the ‘7 of Arts’ exhibition featuring seven women from diverse backgrounds.

Seema Ghiya, a seasoned artist from Pune, opened the exhibition with her vibrant watercolour pieces. Sovan Kumar, the regional secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, took the stage to inaugurate the event.“We plan to give a chance to everyone. Seema ji wanted an exhibition here, and when I got to see her work, I was captivated. It is so wonderful.” Emphasising that the exhibition promotes watercolour paintings, he said, “Artists are not teaching watercolour much these days, but it is good to see all these paintings and how interesting they are.”

Watercolours and wonder

It was a celebration of the female spirit, told through the brushstrokes, colours, and visions of women, each with a unique perspective on life and art. Seema’s paintings, deeply rooted in the Indian ethos, seemed to pulse with life. They captured the essence of the country — its landscapes, people, and soul. “I travel a lot. I connect. It affects me a lot and comes into my paintings,” she explained. Although she is skilled in all mediums, including pastels and oils, her watercolours stand out.