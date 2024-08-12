Women weaving stories on canvas

CHENNAI: The grace of women adorned with jasmine flowers, a serene seashore featuring boats poised on the brink of departure, the dark shadows of depression, and isolation. From celebrations, and struggles to confusion, the gallery of Lalit Kala Akademi, freshly renovated, told tales from different parts of the country. It was abuzz with excitement on Friday as art enthusiasts, artists, and well-wishers gathered for the inauguration of the ‘7 of Arts’ exhibition featuring seven women from diverse backgrounds.
Seema Ghiya, a seasoned artist from Pune, opened the exhibition with her vibrant watercolour pieces. Sovan Kumar, the regional secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, took the stage to inaugurate the event.“We plan to give a chance to everyone. Seema ji wanted an exhibition here, and when I got to see her work, I was captivated. It is so wonderful.” Emphasising that the exhibition promotes watercolour paintings, he said, “Artists are not teaching watercolour much these days, but it is good to see all these paintings and how interesting they are.”
Watercolours and wonder
It was a celebration of the female spirit, told through the brushstrokes, colours, and visions of women, each with a unique perspective on life and art. Seema’s paintings, deeply rooted in the Indian ethos, seemed to pulse with life. They captured the essence of the country — its landscapes, people, and soul. “I travel a lot. I connect. It affects me a lot and comes into my paintings,” she explained. Although she is skilled in all mediums, including pastels and oils, her watercolours stand out.
Rangashree Srinivas, with over 35 years of experience in the creative arts, presented a stark contrast to Seema’s traditional watercolours. Rangashree’s abstract works, rendered in bold acrylics and digital media, reflected modern society — its chaos, beauty, and contradictions. “I always look at my paintings as a story. While portraying migration — the looks on the faces of the displaced people, what’s going on in their minds, and the uncertainty of a future — all these factors are taken into the canvas. Ultimately, art should be an expression of what the artist is feeling,” said Rangashree. Inspired by her work in AI, she used digital applications to create art.
Dr Shreevidya, the medical director of Apollo Prohealth, brought her unique perspective to the exhibition. An avid trekker, her passion for the natural world was evident in her mixed media works. Landscapes and figuratives, painted in acrylics and watercolours, told stories of her journeys. For her, nature is a powerful muse, particularly the mountains, which she captures with a keen eye for detail and colour.
Watercolour, a notoriously unforgiving medium, is her chosen form of expression, requiring meticulous planning and a deep understanding of when to stop to maintain the medium’s natural transparency. “It’s very important to plan,” she emphasised, noting that in watercolour, “you can’t redo, and we don’t use white and black.” Despite the demands of her medical career, Shreevidya has found a balance between her profession and her passion for art.
“I didn’t realise that I had art in me until five years ago,” she said, describing her daily painting routine as a form of de-stressing. She dedicates an hour every morning to her art, a practice she considers essential to maintaining her connection with her creative side. Whether it’s a sketchbook and pencil in hand during a busy day or an intense 12-hour session at her easel, art for her is an everyday commitment.
Uma Maheswari A’s paintings beckoned with a nostalgic charm. Her works, focused on traditional dolls and toys, were a delightful blend of contemporary and traditional styles. As an art educator with a passion for teaching, and children, Uma’s art was more than just aesthetic, it was educational. Tripura K brought back the wonders of the natural world. Her semi-abstract and realistic landscapes were a celebration of colour, texture, and form.
The exhibition also featured the works of Tharika V, a young artist with a deep passion for anatomy and the human form. Her series titled ‘Vision’ explored the different perspectives of vision — how we see, perceive, and interpret the world around us. Finally, the youngest artist of the group, Reya V, a class 9 student, brought a youthful energy to the exhibition. Her realistic and semi-abstract landscapes showcased her passion for fine arts.
With this being her first exhibition in Chennai, Seema hopes her paintings and other artist’s style will resonate with the local audience. “Chennai has never had such a huge watercolour exhibition till now. I want to promote that,” she said. Uncertain about the response to watercolours in Chennai, Seema is optimistic, drawing confidence from the reactions of the people.
‘7 of Arts’ will be held at Lalit Kala Akademi till August 14, from 11 am to 7 pm.