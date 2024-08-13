United by music

CHENNAI : As wars continue being waged, hate spreads, and communities are torn apart, the fleeting concepts of harmony and peace are deemed nearly unattainable. However, throughout history, folklore, artistes, and writers have pointed us in the right direction: love has always been inseparable from resistance, revolution, and the fight for justice. As the saying from the indigenous Maori community in New Zealand goes, “Ko Tea Mea Nui, Ko Te Aroha” (the greatest gift you can give someone is love).

This line and a clip of towering mountains from New Zealand greet viewers at the beginning of ‘Whanaungatanga’, a fusion te reo Maori, Tamil, and English song released by musician, speaker, and cultural intelligence facilitator Wilbur Sargunaraj, on June 14. Love and Whanaungatanga (kinships, connections) are the base of this song.

This Maori saying stood out to him while he was working on a book Exploring Cultural Intelligence. “Another similar word is whakawhanaungatanga which is a verb. In order to ‘come together’, we need to take action! I feel that this song is a step to establish whanaungatanga not just in Aotearoa (New Zealand) but all around the world by joining together, looking out for each other, and sharing aroha (love),” says Wilbur.

Set in a traditional marae (meeting house) of the Maori community with red designs and grassy terrain, the song begins with a traditional Maori Kapa Haka (Maori ceremonial dance and chant). Expanding the boundaries of music, the song blends parai, rap, and bass. Shot in Whakatane, Whangarei, and Auckland, it signifies two cultures learning from each other, Wilbur explains.