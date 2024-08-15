25 turtles saved from Chennai's Kolathur house die in zoo due to stress

CHENNAI: The mortality of reptiles that were rescued from a house in Kolathur is increasing, confirmed Vandalur Zoo authorities on Wednesday, after 25 more Indian roofed turtles died due to extreme stress.

A full-fledged veterinary team is trying to stabilise around 600 turtles and tortoises, a majority of whom are juvenile. These native animals belonging to four different species were seized from a house rented to run an international wildlife trade by an ousted Tamil Nadu police officer, S Ravikumar. When customs and forest officials raided the house on August 11, 23 turtles were already found dead.

Zoo assistant director P Manikanda Prabhu told TNIE that the reptiles are in a fragile condition, especially the Indian roofed turtles. “On August 12, 14 reptiles died and we lost 11 on the next day. This is due to stress caused by improper handling and storage by traffickers. They are also too young.”

Indian roofed turtles are endemic to Brahmaputra and Indus basin and thus these are alien climatic conditions for the reptiles. “When we took measurements, some of them just weighed 20g. They must be four to six months old. We have put them on prophylactic antibiotics and are trying to provide the best care, but there will be mortality considering the condition in which they were brought in,” said Dr K Sridhar, veterinary assistant surgeon at Vandalur Zoo.