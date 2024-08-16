Delay in getting cybercrime FIR filed leaves ex-IRS officer in trouble

CHENNAI: A senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who retired as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax on July 31, had to run from pillar to post to register an FIR after he lost Rs 4.6 lakh in his bank account in an online fraud on August 4.

The inspector of the cyber crime cell of the Chintadripet Police Station, where a complaint was filed on August 7, wanted the prior approval of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun to file the FIR, DN Kar, the retired official, said.

Kar told TNIE that Rs 4.6 lakh was swindled from his account after he received an SMS about SBI netbanking reward points. He mistakenly clicked on the link which took him to a bank’s mirror image site and his personal details were stolen. He later found that four debit transactions for Rs 69,874, Rs 98,879, Rs 55,986 and Rs 2,35,467 were made from his account within two hours.

He immediately called SBI’s helpline number, and got his bank account and internet banking facility locked. He also registered a complaint with the Central Cybercrime Helpline 1930 and uploaded the complaint on the central government’s cybercrime portal.

While three transactions were reversed and the funds were returned to his bank account, SBI and a message from the cybercrime portal informed him that an FIR was needed for reversing the fourth transaction of Rs 2.35 lakh.