An artistic way ahead

CHENNAI: During our teenage years, we transition into the adults we want to be, but we often doubt our thoughts, appearances, and everything in between. Sriram V, founder of NalandaWay Foundation, was no different. “I was terrible at school and it came from a low self-esteem and the fear of subjects, of getting on stage, of talking about who you are, of being picked by your teachers, and being bullied by some of your peers,” he says.

Due to the lack of resources to share the mental turmoil he was going through, Sriram took some drastic steps. It went on until he was in class 11 when one of his teachers said, “It is okay to not mug and learn concepts through debating. It is okay to learn differently”. He did not want other kids to go through similar difficulties.

To help them, he quit his IT job and formed NalandaWay Foundation. “In 2003, I went on a journey, from the birth to Mahanirvana of Buddha. Nalanda was one of the sites. It was a centre of learning that believed in a system with no syllabus or curriculum. The students decide what they want to learn and the mentors guide them. Using the Nalanda’s way of learning, NalandaWay was formed,” he says.

This organisation, founded in 2005, uses arts and art-based activities for children to address their mental health issues. Working on the principle of trust is a culture Sriram has built through the years. They have a team of 160 members and offices in Chennai, Delhi, Punjab and Thiruvananthapuram.

Excerpts follow:

How did NalandaWay come into existence?

In January 2005, an oily-haired and well-dressed boy walked into my office carrying a backpack. He asked, ‘Do you want to buy agarbatti’? There was something curious about him. My friends and I asked him who he was, and where he came from. He said he was coming from Korukkupettai. His father was no more and his mother and sister made these agarbattis and soaps. He goes to school in the day and to different parts of the city to sell the products in the evenings. It was mesmerising because he wasn’t begging. That quality moved me.