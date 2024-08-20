Arcot Suresh’s wife held in Armstrong case

CHENNAI: Deceased history sheeter ‘Arcot’ Suresh’s wife S Porkodi (40) was nabbed from Ponnai in Ranipet district on Sunday in connection with the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong last month. A total of 24 people have been arrested in the case so far. City police said Porkodi, who has no previous case pending against her, allegedly provided financial support to the accused men.

“A few months before Armstrong was killed, she gave Balu, Suresh’s brother and a key accused in the case, a bracelet weighing 10 sovereigns to meet expenses of the murder,” a police officer said.

Porkodi was detained on Sunday and was formally arrested on Monday. Suresh was hacked to death by a gang near Loop Road in Foreshore Estate in August 2023.