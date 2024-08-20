In the next wave of her career

CHENNAI : It is tough for a sportsperson to stay away from the sport when their playing days are over. Some move into business, while others give back to the sport that gave them an identity. Ace sailor Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan is an athlete who has made the smooth transition from sailor to coach.

One of the finest sailors produced by Tamil Nadu, Aishwarya was part of the first women’s sailing team, along with Varsha, where they won a bronze at the 2014 Asian Games. The experience was not just about winning but about breaking barriers and setting a new standard for future generations of female sailors from the country, particularly from Tamil Nadu.

Now based in Dubai, Aishwarya took up coaching after she decided to step back from the Olympic campaign. “Dubai has a vibrant and competitive sailing community. It has been an excellent environment for me to grow as a coach and for my sailors to thrive,” said the 28-year-old. “I felt a deep calling to give back to the sport that had shaped me into the person I am today. Coaching seemed like a natural extension of my passion for sailing.”

Aishwarya also wanted to ensure that young sailors do not undergo the hardships she faced early on in her career. “One of the biggest challenges I faced was the lack of sailors in India sailing in the same class of boat that I was training on. Sailing is a sport where competition and camaraderie go hand in hand and having strong training partners is crucial. I had to seek training opportunities abroad, which required not just physical and mental commitment but also significant financial resources. Despite these challenges, I persevered knowing that every experience abroad would sharpen my skills and broaden my horizons,” she noted.

Aishwarya incorporates fun elements, and focuses on improving the skill sets without tiring out. “I first started coaching at the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association where I had the opportunity to work with some incredibly talented young sailors. The experience was rewarding. My first batch consisted ten Optimist sailors and three Laser sailors who were state champions. Coaching them was an enriching experience; their energy and enthusiasm were infectious, and their dedication reminded me of my own early days in the sport,” she said.