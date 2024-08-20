In the next wave of her career
CHENNAI : It is tough for a sportsperson to stay away from the sport when their playing days are over. Some move into business, while others give back to the sport that gave them an identity. Ace sailor Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan is an athlete who has made the smooth transition from sailor to coach.
One of the finest sailors produced by Tamil Nadu, Aishwarya was part of the first women’s sailing team, along with Varsha, where they won a bronze at the 2014 Asian Games. The experience was not just about winning but about breaking barriers and setting a new standard for future generations of female sailors from the country, particularly from Tamil Nadu.
Now based in Dubai, Aishwarya took up coaching after she decided to step back from the Olympic campaign. “Dubai has a vibrant and competitive sailing community. It has been an excellent environment for me to grow as a coach and for my sailors to thrive,” said the 28-year-old. “I felt a deep calling to give back to the sport that had shaped me into the person I am today. Coaching seemed like a natural extension of my passion for sailing.”
Aishwarya also wanted to ensure that young sailors do not undergo the hardships she faced early on in her career. “One of the biggest challenges I faced was the lack of sailors in India sailing in the same class of boat that I was training on. Sailing is a sport where competition and camaraderie go hand in hand and having strong training partners is crucial. I had to seek training opportunities abroad, which required not just physical and mental commitment but also significant financial resources. Despite these challenges, I persevered knowing that every experience abroad would sharpen my skills and broaden my horizons,” she noted.
Aishwarya incorporates fun elements, and focuses on improving the skill sets without tiring out. “I first started coaching at the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association where I had the opportunity to work with some incredibly talented young sailors. The experience was rewarding. My first batch consisted ten Optimist sailors and three Laser sailors who were state champions. Coaching them was an enriching experience; their energy and enthusiasm were infectious, and their dedication reminded me of my own early days in the sport,” she said.
She has coached the 420 Indonesian team for an Asian event, worked with the Tamil Nadu and Telangana teams for national events and served as the Indian team coach at the IODA Optimist Championship in Thailand in 2019. “I also had the opportunity to coach the US Sailing team at Wyonegonic camp in the United States and have been coaching the Dubai Offshore Sailing Team for the past two years. These experiences have given me an opportunity to keep in touch about the advancement in the coaching methods today,’’ said Aishwarya.
The results of her coaching efforts have been gratifying. One of the Tamil Nadu sailors finished 4th in the nationals in 2021 and the sailors from Dubai have achieved remarkable success, with the best being 2nd overall in the UAE Nationals and 23rd out of 344 sailors at the Garda Optimist Sailing Meet in Italy.
“My ultimate goal as a coach is to be the same source of inspiration and guidance that my international coach once was for me. When I was a young sailor, an international coach recognised my talent and encouraged me to pursue sailing full-time.
That encouragement changed my life, and I aspire to do the same for other young sailors. I want to be a part of their journey, helping them realise their potential and achieve their dreams, just as I have been able to achieve mine,’’ she signed off.