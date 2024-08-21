Worker from Punjab falls 40 feet to death at CMRL site in Nazarathpet

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old migrant worker from Punjab died after he fell from a height of 40 feet at a CMRL site in Nazarathpet on Tuesday. Police said the deceased, Debendar Singh, started working for the CMRL in April this year. His brother and other relatives too were working at the same site.

“Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Debendar was working at the site at a height of 40 feet. He was wearing a safety harness but removed it when he went to drink water. He also resumed the work without it.

After some time, the 26-year-old lost his footing and fell to the ground, sustaining severe injuries to the head. Other workers at the site rushed Debendar to a private hospital nearby where he succumbed to his injuries after an hour,” a police officer said.

Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.