A tribute to tireless efforts of doctors in Chennai

CHENNAI : In a city known for its medical excellence, the Rotary Club of Chennai Medical Fraternity (RCCMF) added another feather to its cap by hosting the Doctors Award Ceremony on Sunday. Held at the Hotel Green Park in Vadapalani, Chennai, this event was a celebration of the seamless devotion of medical professionals in healing and saving lives.

The event began with a warm welcome by Dr K Vinayak Senthil, president of RCCMF, who set the tone for the evening of gratitude. “It is an honour to stand here among such distinguished members of our medical fraternity,” Dr Vinayak said. The ceremony was graced by Dr K Narayanaswamy, vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai, as the chief guest. Dr D Saritha Damodharan, secretary of RCCMF, highlighted the uniqueness of the club.

She said, “This is a special club, comprising only medical professionals from various specialties. It is probably one of its kind in District 3233, and perhaps even in the world. We are very proud members of this club. It is a cost-based club concentrating on disease prevention and treatment as we aim at wellness in our community.” Dr Saritha emphasised that RCCMF is not just about service, but about pioneering a model of healthcare that could be emulated globally.

She said, “Receiving the President’s Citation in our first year and the District Awards for 2023-2024, particularly for public image, were tremendous honours. These achievements reflect the impact we have made and the potential we have to do more.”

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Life Saviour Award to Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospitals. This award was a recognition of Dr Mohan’s exceptional work in ophthalmology, where his contributions have restored sight and hope to countless individuals.