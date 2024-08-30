50k stray dogs in Chennai to undergo birth control procedure annually

CHENNAI: In light of the recent surge in complaints regarding stray dogs, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday passed a resolution to increase the number of animal birth control (ABC) procedures performed annually from an average of 15,000 to 50,000.

The council meeting held at Ripon Building on Thursday also decided that two new ABC centres will be established in Ariyalur (Ward 17) and Perungudi (Ward 184). The strays captured will be provided a collar with a QR code, which when scanned will reveal the details of the dogs, including the location from where it was taken.

While four veterinary doctors, 31 attenders and 12 security personnel at present work at the existing ABC centres at Pulianthope, Kannamapet, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur, the total count will soon be increased to 15 veterinarians, 125 attenders and 21 security personnel across all the centres, including the two new ones. Furthermore, seven more new dog vehicles will be added to the existing fleet of 16. The entire streamlining process is estimated to cost around Rs 9.45 crore.

In the wake of the GCC signing an MoU with Alliance Francaise of Madras to teach French as an optional language in some of its schools on Wednesday, the lone BJP councillor, Uma Anandan, proposed that these schools should also teach Hindi. The suggestion was met with an uproar from the other councillors.