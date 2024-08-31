A galaxy of game-changers

Soon, picking up on this idea, the in-house product tech team and content team scripted various storylines. To enhance the experience, the show was punctuated with diverse challenges and games. “None of the features can be extraneous, it has to move the narrative forward future plans to use AI to make the game more interactive and dynamic,” he says, adding a patent has been filed for the app, and they are collaborating with the ESports Authority of Tamil Nadu (ESAT).

Content is the most commodified thing under the sun, and the challenge lies in grabbing eyeballs. “We want to build something differentiated, for us, the north star metric is to deliver engaging shows constantly, volume is important from a retention perspective but we want to build these experiences into something great.”

Gaming in the future

The DNA of gaming finds its roots in tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons in the 60s and 70s. Over the years, the fantasy universe grew and games like Cluedo or Monopoly found its way into the mainstream. From families playing games after dinner, and board game cafes to associations, contests fill our everyday lives.

According to Business Standard, India’s gaming sector is currently valued at around $3.1 billion. With 442 million gamers, India is the second-largest gaming market in the world behind China. The Asiaville CEO points out, India is the largest mobile gaming market in the world.

However, with games like PubG and Call of Duty, an added worry is the violence, gore, and lax morality filling these platforms. “That is a bit worrisome because it is kids who spend hours playing these games per day. By bringing content and different possibilities, we are diluting that space. There is no violence or gore, it is solving a murder mystery but not depicting the violence.”

As for the future, Tuhin says that gaming is going to be massive. “It is the form-factor that monetises the most. Microtransactions and in-app purchases are way higher in gaming than content. But it is Pareto principle — 20% of games that walk away with 80% of the revenue.”

As the team gears up to script more stories and challenges, they continue to expand boundaries by experimenting. AI is going to change the game for the app, from coming up with basic structure, coding, and back-end work, signs off Tuhin.

AIGE will be unveiled

at IIT Madras Research Park, at 3 pm today. The show is now streaming on the AyeVee app, available for Android and iOS users.