Synthetic drug rings face heat as Chennai police unit goes high on crackdown

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police’s newly-formed Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) has broken the back of the synthetic drug trade in the city by conducting comprehensive probes covering even the financial trail and identified the presence of around 38 networks with links to African dealers in Bengaluru and New Delhi and possible international kingpins.

Official data shows that from August till December 4, the ANIU has seized around 1.8 kg of methamphetamine, 139 LSD stamps, 263 Ecstasy tablets and arrested 228 accused, including 11 foreigners and six Indians from other states. The ANIU has booked 40 cases pertaining to synthetic drugs in the last four months; the number was around 10 in 2024 till August, sources said.

Among the arrested are at least four policemen, two of whom were posted in the union government’s NCB. The synthetic drug trade has four layers of which the ANIU has made significant headway into three and uncovered 38 networks of peddlers and suppliers, of which five are interconnected.

Different modus operandi like supply of meth through dating app Grindr which resulted in the arrest of a policeman, supply through delivery apps like Porter and Swiggy, concealment beneath the zip of a jeans pant and sale in small rolled up plastic packets have also been uncovered by the unit, officials said.