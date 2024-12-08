Chennai college girl claims rape by 10 men, two held; probe on

CHENNAI: A third-year college student with mental health issues was allegedly raped by a group of 10 young men over a period of 10 months, among whom two have been arrested, Greater Chennai Police sources said on Saturday.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by the survivor’s father, a single parent who works as a load man, with the Chintadripet All Women Police station, which was later transferred to their counterparts in the Egmore police station.

The father filed the complaint after he recently found obscene material in the social media applications downloaded in his daughter’s mobile phone and asked her about it. The woman was initially evasive about the details and developed health issues. Subsequently, she told her father that she was taken to a lodge by a group of men who raped her repeatedly.

She has also given these details to the cops in her statement, police sources said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under nine sections including those for rape of a woman with mental or physical disability and kidnap, and investigation is underway, a police source said.

According to preliminary investigations based on the survivor’s statement, she was introduced to three of the suspects by a mutual friend in her college in October last year. These men allegedly took her to multiple lodges in the city and also other desolate places and raped her.

The survivor has also alleged that a few other men she befriended through a popular social networking application also raped her. Police sources said that of the two men arrested, one is a 19-year-old student in a college in the city, while the other is a Class 12 student. The other suspects who are being searched are natives of places like Arakkonam and Tiruttani. The school student is a minor and will be sent to a correctional home. The survivor has been sent to a government hospital for medical check-up.