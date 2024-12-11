Chennai-Mysuru Express superfast to be operated as ordinary from January 3

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Mysuru Intercity Express will be downgraded from a superfast to an ordinary express starting January 3, following a decision by the South Western Railway (SWR) and approval from the Railway Board. The change comes after a steady increase in stoppages over the years, which has impacted the train’s average speed.

The downgrade aligns with a broader railway initiative to reclassify trains that fail to maintain a minimum average speed of 55 kmph, the benchmark for superfast categorisation. The reduction in speed is attributed to additional en-route stoppages introduced over time in response to demands from passengers, MPs, MLAs, traders’ associations and other representatives.

Official sources told TNIE that four more trains operated by the Southern Railway will undergo a similar downgrade in January, leading to reduced fares. For the Chennai-Mysuru Intercity Express, ticket fares will drop by Rs 15 for second sitting and Rs 45 for chair car classes. Additionally, passengers in districts like Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet, where the train is highly patronised, will benefit from express season tickets priced Rs 150 lower than the superfast season tickets.

As per an official note, the Chennai-Mysuru Superfast Express will be renumbered from 12609/12610 to 16551/16552 starting January 3. The train currently departs Chennai Central at 1.35 pm, reaches Bengaluru at 7.55 pm, and arrives in Mysuru at 10.50 pm, with stoppages at 23 stations. Covering a distance of 497 km in nine hours and 15 minutes, the train maintains an average speed of 54 km/h. Initially operated between Chennai and Bengaluru, it was extended to Mysuru in January 2019.