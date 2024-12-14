Chettinad: Culture meets collaboration

CHENNAI: Exhibitions are spaces where cultural values, unique traditions, beautified clothes, and homegrown products are exchanged. Region-specific exhibitions such as the one to be held this Sunday in the city centre on Chettinad, bringing its cultural tapestry to life, showcasing its rich history and exquisite architecture, textiles, and cuisine.

Every component, from their shimmer of silk saris to the scents of Chettinad spices, narrates the tale of a society firmly anchored in tradition while flourishing in its classic beauty.

Karaikudi Sandhai, organised by Karaikudi Nagarathar Sangam Chennai (KNSC) “celebrates women by offering them a platform to showcase products in preserving the Chettinad heritage,” says Visalakshi Ganesh, member of KNSC and core committee member of the event.

Seven members form the core committee, and they have brought together 120 business owners (90% women) who either hail from Chettinad or have their roots in the region and are settled here. “This is the fourth edition of the Sandhai. We started with 50 vendors in 2019.

Through word of mouth and WhatsApp groups, the number increased to 80 in 2022, 90 in 2023 and now we have reached to 120 small business owners who are putting up their stalls to keep the culture alive,” she shares.

The showcase also helps the entrepreneurs create new connections, networks, and responsibilities.

The merchants have a group discussion to exchange financial, marketing, or, at times, even emotional support. “We have one-on-one conversations with them and connect them with fellow traders.

They guide them from listening to their challenges to teaching them how to click pictures for social media,” she explains, adding, “Well-established entrepreneurs are like role models for budding entrepreneurs.”