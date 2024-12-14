Chettinad: Culture meets collaboration

CHENNAI: Exhibitions are spaces where cultural values, unique traditions, beautified clothes, and homegrown products are exchanged. Region-specific exhibitions such as the one to be held this Sunday in the city centre on Chettinad, bringing its cultural tapestry to life, showcasing its rich history and exquisite architecture, textiles, and cuisine.
Every component, from their shimmer of silk saris to the scents of Chettinad spices, narrates the tale of a society firmly anchored in tradition while flourishing in its classic beauty.
Karaikudi Sandhai, organised by Karaikudi Nagarathar Sangam Chennai (KNSC) “celebrates women by offering them a platform to showcase products in preserving the Chettinad heritage,” says Visalakshi Ganesh, member of KNSC and core committee member of the event.
Seven members form the core committee, and they have brought together 120 business owners (90% women) who either hail from Chettinad or have their roots in the region and are settled here. “This is the fourth edition of the Sandhai. We started with 50 vendors in 2019.
Through word of mouth and WhatsApp groups, the number increased to 80 in 2022, 90 in 2023 and now we have reached to 120 small business owners who are putting up their stalls to keep the culture alive,” she shares.
The showcase also helps the entrepreneurs create new connections, networks, and responsibilities.
The merchants have a group discussion to exchange financial, marketing, or, at times, even emotional support. “We have one-on-one conversations with them and connect them with fellow traders.
They guide them from listening to their challenges to teaching them how to click pictures for social media,” she explains, adding, “Well-established entrepreneurs are like role models for budding entrepreneurs.”
Some first-time stalls include the display of vegan silk saris, a cruelty-free version of pure silks. Visalakshi mentions, “This business is run by a first-generation woman entrepreneur who does not use the silkworm or the cocoon to weave saris but the finished product looks and feels like pure silk. They are soft, lightweight and easy to drape.”
On the same line, for the first time Chettinad’s traditional wedlock ornament, kaluthiru, worn by women only during the wedding and on the 60th wedding day and the groom’s equivalent, gowri sangam — made of rudraksham in the middle and a big dollar that has Shiva and Parvati with intricate work — worn on his 60th and 80th birthday, will be on display.
Additionally, keeping with the trend, ‘container houses’ will also have a stall. “It is a prefabricated house.
They are pre-designed and assembled off-site, offering an efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to traditional construction.” The other wide range of products at sandhai comprises clothing, artefacts, and food.
Calling this project a step to give back to society and help fellow women, Visalakshi says, “We are retired and enjoy conducting such exhibitions as it takes us back to our roots and makes us feel proud of the legacy the region of Chettinad carries.”
Karaikudi Sandhai will be held on December 15 at YMCA, A/C Convention centre, Royapettah between 10 am and 8 pm.
EMPOWERING WOMEN
The two primary focuses of the event are women and small businesses. “In our households, without women’s strength, nothing can happen. Though they work behind the curtains, they are the pillars of the family. They are coming forward in this exhibition and are empowered. We want to provide them with a marketing platform through this event,” she points out.