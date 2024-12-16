Keeping up with a legacy

CHENNAI: The inaugural events at the sabhas sets the stage for a month-long dance and music festival as the city awakens to the mesmerising rhythms of the month of Margazhi — up before sunrise, drawing kolams, visiting temples, listening to devotional songs and more.

On Saturday, the oldest sabha in the city, Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha transformed into a musical and dance haven. The sounds of age-old swaras and timeless ragas fill the hallowed space at Vidya Bharathi Marriage Hall. Encapsulating the hall’s energy, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti said, “Stepping into this hall feels like entering a temple. And the deity is classical arts celebrated here.”

Held for the 124th year, special guests Nandini Azad, Nagai R Muralidharan, and Cleveland VV Sundaram graced the stage, sharing it with the awardees. Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Maha Desikan Jeyar Swamigal from Sri Ahobila Muth presented the awards. He said, “Without Vedas, there is no music and without music, there is no Veda.”

During the celebration, The Sangeetha Kalasarathy Award was presented to Trichur V Ramachandran and mridangam maestro Srimushnam V Rajarao. “The key learning from my guru is to observe and learn. I used to attend kutcheris from 7 in the morning to 1 am. I observed, learned the techniques and bettered myself. Upcoming artistes, I request you to observe other artistes and learn,” shared V Ramachandran.

In a similar message to the budding artistes, Rajarao said, “In my time, the opportunity to sing on the radio was a huge achievement. But now, you have so many avenues to prove your talent. Make use of it.”