Seasons of sangeetham

CHENNAI: As the music season begins, Carnatic tunes reverberates through the city, women don their most elegant silk drapes, and sabhas are the most frequented spots. With the lyrical rendition of Kandan Seyal Andro, Krishna Gana Sabha’s inauguration ceremony of the 68th Margazhi Mela on Friday began with ragas, and enraptured rasikas. Over decades, December has been the month of art, inspiration, creativity, and music.

In the spirit of celebrating legacy, and the arts, the title of Sangeeta Choodamani was conferred on Carnatic musicians and sisters Ranjani and Gayatri. The Nrithya Choodamani was awarded to Bharatanatyam artiste Geeta Chandran. Gayatri recalled performing years ago, growing their wings in sabhas, and now receiving awards bagged by icons and legends. Alepey Venkatesan recalled meeting Ranjani-Gayatri, as schoolgirls on stage.

“Art is known for ages for its therapeutic and healing power. The more this counterforce (of art) is generated, the greater the aura of peace and harmony that can be spread,” said Saashwathi Prabhu, musician and CEO of the Sabha. In a world dominated by screens and instant gratification, she said, live performances may seem like a relic of the past but endure as a means to provide bliss, experiences that enrich lives and maintain transmission of culture.

According to chief guest Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, “During the month of Margazhi, we as a city, the best in class comes through. We are lucky that we are a repository of the best traditions and cultures which has been handed down through the ages and should never lose that ethos”