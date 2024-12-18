India’s cultural festivals blend art and music, creating immersive experiences across the country

CHENNAI: The month of Margazhi has always been about rains, storms and lots of classical music in Chennai. Nevertheless, the concerts have hardly been stifled by the inclement weather. Chennai’s very own Margazhi Sabha Season is a month-long festival, featuring hundreds of classical dance and music performances all over the city, with melophiles thronging from all over the world, to witness them. Originating in the 1920s, the month stands as a testimony to honouring music and dance to this day.

Art Festivals may seem far removed from such classical music performances but the truth speaks differently. Most art institutions and large exhibitions have incorporated music performances as part of their programme. Contemporary art and traditional music may seem like two ends of a spectrum but their seamless blending has enriched many recent art events across the length and breadth of the country.

Art and music are creative expressions, like siblings from a mother. Both can evoke reactions and touch our souls in different ways. One relies on the sense of sight and the other on hearing. They are subjective and can be interpreted by the viewer or listener in varied contexts. Art history is replete with stories of collaborations between artists and musicians. With art complementing music and vice versa, bringing the two together can only heighten one’s listening and viewing experience and create a whole new meaning. Let us hope to realise the immense potential of this connection and witness many more art and music festivals under one umbrella. A true kutcheri treat for the eyes and the ears!

BENGAL’S CULTURAL CARNIVAL

The state which has produced some of the giants in the world of art and literature, has finally got its own cultural event — the Bengal Biennale. Celebrated across Santiniketan and Kolkata from November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025, there is not only a whole range of artworks on display but also some mesmerising music concerts and dance presentations by renowned artistes. The biennale opened with an inaugural performance by Hindustani classical singer, Shubha Mudgal and has many more such events lined up, creating an inclusive art experience.