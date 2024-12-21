Addressing the pigeon in the room

CHENNAI: Just look outside your window. What do you see? The blue sky, some trees, and that classic metropolitan traffic of course — but you forgot the protagonist in your urban landscape. Pigeons. Not one, not two, but oh, so many! Droppings here, droppings there, dropping everywhere. Well, pigeons are beautiful creations of Mother Nature but what if allergenic proteins from their feathers or droppings are making you cough, sneeze and gasp for breath? Needless to say, allergies caused by pigeons are of serious concern.
Proteins gone bad
Dr Vyakarnam Nageshwar, allergy superspecialist and founder-president of the World Allergy Foundation, explains, “The primary allergenic proteins found in pigeon feathers are pig d 1 and pig d 2. The allergenic proteins found in pigeon droppings are pig d 5 and pig d 6, which are produced by the pigeon’s digestive system. All these proteins can become airborne, causing allergic reactions in some people.”
Health issues aplenty
“Around 30 percent of people exposed to allergenic proteins from pigeons will, in due course, show symptoms and develop complications,” Dr Vyakarnam points out.
Sarita, 36, says her allergies are so bad that her family is considering moving out. “After struggling with sneezes and nasal congestion for quite a while, I consulted my allergist and found out that I am allergic to pigeons. There are too many pigeons around my house and the balcony gets filled with droppings, though I get it cleaned every day,” she bemoans.
Apart from such issues and asthma, these allergens can also cause allergic rhinitis, where you have a runny or congested nose and keep sneezing. When airborne proteins travel and lodge themselves onto your skin, it can cause severe dermatitis, characterised by red rashes and itching.
“Another health issue is hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which starts with coughing, fever, extreme weakness and difficulty in breathing. This can progress to interstitial lung disease, interstitial fibrosis, and finally, extensive lung fibrosis, which is an irreversible lung condition. The only treatment is lung transplantation,” cautions the allergist.
Presently, there is panic across the world over HPAI — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. How is this related to pigeons? Well, the answer lies in another health issue caused by pigeon allergens.
Dr Vyakarnam reveals, “Allergic conjunctivitis — this can be highly dangerous and a potential HPAI case. The whole world is breaking its head over this emerging epidemic. In view of the emerging trends of HPAI, pigeons can cause health hazards for Hyderabadis.”
Are you allergic?
The allergist says that the best way to determine if symptoms point to a pigeon allergy is a painless 20-minute test called modified allergen skin prick test, which can be done for those between the ages of two and 80. He also notes that a blood test called allergen-specific pig d 1 IgE and allergen-specific pig d 5 IgE can help identify the extent of the body’s exposure to pigeon proteins.
Dealing with allergies
“While inhalers and nasal sprays are helpful in dealing with the allergies, there is also immunotherapy, which reduces symptoms and increases the tolerance towards the allergen, offering long-term relief even after treatment is discontinued,” explains Dr Vyakarnam, further stating, “We advise people to move away from an area if there is a lot of exposure to pigeon allergens as this can be hazardous over time, making it harder for medicines to be effective.”
Dr Vyakarnam adds that The World Allergy Foundation has started a campaign to create awareness and encourage people to call the toll-free number 18004250095 and register themselves for free pigeon protein allergen testing. He advises, “If you live in an area with a huge pigeon population and notice even mild symptoms, be alert and consult your local allergist.”
Dr Vyakarnam’s Pigeon allergy prevention tips
Do not feed the pigeons in your locality
Periodically clean areas prone to pigeon droppings
Immediately install mosquito meshes or bird prevention nylon nets in buildings
Install pigeon spikes to prevent pigeons from coming