A grand festival of Tamil Isai

CHENNAI: The Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai came alive on December 21 as the Tamil Isai Sangam celebrated its 82nd anniversary with grandeur and tradition. The event, which began at 6 pm, was a heartfelt tribute to Tamil music and culture, bringing together musicians, dignitaries, and a captivated audience.

The evening’s charm began at the entrance, where women in sarees welcomed guests with kumkum, flowers, and rose water. The venue’s lush greenery, adorned with warm yellow lights, created an ethereal ambience, while the rhythmic beats of Tamil percussion instruments greeted the dignitaries. Justice R Suresh Kumar, the chief guest for the event, was received with applause and garlands as photographers captured the moment.

Inside the grand auditorium, the stage was framed by rich velvet curtains, with a striking design above them showcasing Tamil musical instruments like the veena, mridangam, tabla, and flute — a fitting homage to the evening’s theme.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the traditional lamp, followed by a soulful invocation song and the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, uniting the audience in reverence. Justice Suresh presided over the function and presented the annual honours.

Each year, two individuals are recognised for their contributions to Tamil music with the titles Isai Perarignar and Pan Isai Perarignar. This year, the Isai Perarignar award was bestowed upon Vedaranyam VG Balasubramaniam for his exceptional work in Tamil musicology, while S Naganatha Desikar was honoured with the Pan Isai Perarignar title for his expertise in Tamil musical traditions. Both honourees gave heartfelt speeches in Tamil, expressing gratitude and reflecting on their journey in preserving and promoting Tamil music.

“It felt like stepping into another world,” said Radha P, a long-time attendee of Tamil Isai Sangam events. “The music, the tradition, and even the small details like the instruments on the curtains remind us why Tamil culture is so unique. Events like this make you proud to be part of such a setting.”

The 82nd anniversary of the Tamil Isai Sangam was more than just a celebration — it was a heartfelt homage to the legacy of Tamil music. From the vibrant cultural atmosphere to the inspiring speeches, the evening left attendees with a renewed appreciation for the timeless beauty of Tamil heritage.