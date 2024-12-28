Chennai corporation workers’ union stages protest

CHENNAI: The Madras Corporation Red Flag Union staged a protest at Ripon Building on Friday, raising various demands for the welfare of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) contract employees.

The protestors demanded a Pongal bonus/incentive is provided to the contract workers, including those under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) and malaria workers, among others. They also urged the GCC to increase the bonus amount for Nominal Muster Roll (NMR) employees from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

The protesters also opposed the privatisation of solid waste management and other sectors, and demanded the government regularise contract workers while addressing vacancies. They also demanded the old pension scheme be reinstated.