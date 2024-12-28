Favourite five, follow ups

CHENNAI: I've played a set of incredibly unique games in the last year, and I am so excited for the next year ahead. As is customary, the list that follows contains my personal favourites of games released in the last 12 months. A lot of these are independent games with a focus more on mechanics that are not strictly combat-based, so they might be quite friendly to beginners. So don’t be shy — you can try some of them even if you are very new to videogames!

Animal Well

Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 2-D Action, Adventure

Animal Well is the closest I have felt to what playing video games was like in the 1990s. It’s a single player game where we play as a tiny blob exploring a well. As most wells, this one is also dark and filled with secrets. The goal of the game is to navigate a labyrinth of interconnected rooms and find a way to light up all the flames. It’s a single player game with the advantage of a very engaged community online. Apparently, completing the game is still only halfway to its “hidden” ending. And we still have gamers figuring it out over the last few months. There’s nothing I dislike about this game — and it did feel very relaxing to explore and discover things without ever worrying about health, stamina, and other stats.

Balatro

Android/iOS, Windows,PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Type: Deck-building

I know there are too many games on this list. You have time for just one of them. And it would be super convenient if it was on your phone, and if you could play it while on the commute or during an incredibly boring work meeting. This is that game. A million people would agree with me when I say that Balatro has fundamentally enhanced the idea of poker, and created a rogue-like game that is infinitely replayable and insanely fun (all with no real-world money involved at all). It does this buy creating card modifiers, and upgrades in the form of different types of joker cards. It’s a very special game, and I see it being one of those legendary once in a decade game that lasts forever — like Minesweeper, or Spider Solitaire, or Candy Crush.