Sounds of Chennai

CHENNAI: The music of the metropolis hums continually, evolving as life in Chennai unfolds. The kuppai vandi song echoes down narrow lanes — a familiar chorus that signals the start of a day’s endless cycle. Alongside it, the impatient honking of traffic forms a percussive backdrop, punctuated by an Amma scolding her children to hurry.

Somewhere, a school bell rings, its clear chime marking the opening of young minds, while construction clamour rises in the distance, reshaping the skyline with its hammering rhythm.

As the sun climbs up, the city hums with layers of sound. The hiss of filter coffee brewing in countless homes carries the aroma of comfort, weaving through the clang of brass bells in temple courtyards. Suburban trains rattle past, their rhythmic clatter blending with crisp metro announcements, while street vendors call out their wares, voices rising above the fray.

By evening, Chennai’s melody softens but never silences. The waves at Marina Beach crash harmoniously with laughter, sundal vendors’ calls, and the quiet rustle of the breeze. At the same time, the sizzling shhhhhh of dosas on tavas and the cheerful clatter of utensils in bustling restaurants carry Chennai’s warmth into the night. As we listen, we realise that even in its chaos, Chennai sings a symphony. It is a year-long concert that never ends.