Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi inaugurates SARAS exhibition

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated the state-level Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) exhibition at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam. The event organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women showcases products crafted by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from Tamil Nadu and across India.

SARAS is an initiative by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, aiming to empower rural artisans by providing platforms for product display and sales.

The exhibition features 110 stalls, showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s wood carvings, Telangana’s Kalamkari bags, Kerala’s traditional foods, Gujarat’s handwoven garments, among others. Additionally, Tamil Nadu SHGs showcase products like Tanjore dolls, Natchiarkoil lamps, Erode mats, Kanchipuram silk sarees, Kolli Hills coffee and more. The event will run till January 9, from 10 am to 8 pm daily.