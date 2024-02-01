Corporation councillors raise concerns over lack of transparency in execution of ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam’

CHENNAI: Chennai corporation councillors raised concerns over the alleged lack of transparency in the execution of ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam’ initiative, during a council meeting held at Ripon Building on Wednesday.

Thiruvottriyur zone chairman T M Thaniarasu along with several councillors from the north Chennai region raised questions regarding the proposed and ongoing works under the project. “We have no idea about the projects proposed or undertaken. We need to be informed of the details as we have to face the public in a few months seeking votes for the Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan clarified that the project is implemented by the state government and the corporation is just one of the beneficiaries. He assured that all councillors and chairman will be provided a comprehensive list of works.

Further, the meeting witnessed discussions on the alleged disparity in the Infrastructure Development Charges being levied by the metro water board for new connections.