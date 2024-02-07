The black gold

CHENNAI: Pepper, scientifically known as piper nigrum, originates from the tropical regions of Southeast Asia, specifically India and Indonesia. In ancient times, it was highly valued as a trade commodity and was even referred to as black gold. It played a crucial role in the spice trade routes, shaping the history of exploration and colonisation.

Pepper’s flavour is distinctive and versatile, making it a staple in cuisines all around the world. Its pungent and slightly spicy taste adds depth and complexity to dishes, making it a popular ingredient in both savoury and sweet recipes.

Beyond its culinary uses, pepper has also been studied for its potential health benefits. It is believed to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as aiding in digestion and promoting overall well-being.

With its rich flavour, versatility, and potential health benefits, pepper continues to be a beloved and sought-after spice.