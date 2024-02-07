Unfolding hidden handloom tales

CHENNAI : Growing up in the south, we all must have noticed that one Kancheepuram sari neatly tucked away into our grandmother’s cupboard, with each of its threads carefully preserved to its finest. Indeed, in most households, these handloom marvels are passed on as a part of their heirloom. Yet, how often do we ponder the regality and craftsmanship invested in creating these handlooms? To simplify this thought, the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a global convention titled ‘Sangamam- Revisiting the Art Of Handweaving And Natural Dyeing’ with a motive to celebrate the legacy of handloom weaving, craftsmanship, and natural dyeing.
Being held under the banner of the WICCI Handloom Council, the event poises to converge ancient textile traditions, techniques, and artistic prowess under a single roof. “Many like-minded people have come together to organise this event, which aims to add more value and appreciation for the culture and traditions we hold, as often people never really talk about them. Through this conference, we aim to bring attention to them, thereby also providing artisans with a platform to showcase their creations,” says Sakina Ansari, national president of the Handloom Council at WICCI. Scheduled for February 9 and 10, the two-day event features a diverse array of activities, including bazaars, live demonstrations, workshops, conferences, and discussions.
A cultural night is set to dazzle the visitors, with models gracing the ramp draped in exquisite handloom creations from across the nation, alongside esteemed designers such as Avani from Uttarakhand, Sonali Raman from Qatar, Jabbar Khabri from Gujarat, and others. Notably, the grand finale will spotlight a segment titled ‘Women who Inspire from Chennai’.
Displaying diversity
The event also boasts a bustling bazaar featuring 21 stalls, each showcasing intricately crafted handlooms sourced from various corners of the country, along with an extensive array of natural dye products. Offering an in-hand experience, live demonstrations of diverse handloom techniques will take centre stage, featuring Ponduru Khadi spinning from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Bardoli spinning from Jaipur by Nila, Blockprinting from Ajrakh, and more. At the conference, speakers hailing from the global textile industry and crafts backgrounds will converge to delve into discussions on global textile traditions, with a special focus on Tamil Nadu’s rich textile heritage.
“With the Tamil Nadu Handloom Department on board, we are paying homage to the state’s vibrant textile culture by organising an indigo trail on the third day of our event to Tindivanam, the largest exporter of indigo, offering attendees an opportunity to witness the indigo cultivation process,” Sakina elaborates on the post-conference tour arranged for participants.
So if you are a textile enthusiast who often pays heed to the labour of love and is intrigued by the intricacies of the handloom industry, then make sure to register and head to the Hyatt Regency and gift yourself a few days of joy that’s dipped in our rich cultural ancestry and the weavings that tell us each a story of their own.
To attend the conference and fashion show, registration is required.
Registration fee: Rs 15,000 for adults, Rs 10,000 for students.
To register, log on to: https://sangamam.wiccihandlooms.in