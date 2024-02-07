Unfolding hidden handloom tales

CHENNAI : Growing up in the south, we all must have noticed that one Kancheepuram sari neatly tucked away into our grandmother’s cupboard, with each of its threads carefully preserved to its finest. Indeed, in most households, these handloom marvels are passed on as a part of their heirloom. Yet, how often do we ponder the regality and craftsmanship invested in creating these handlooms? To simplify this thought, the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a global convention titled ‘Sangamam- Revisiting the Art Of Handweaving And Natural Dyeing’ with a motive to celebrate the legacy of handloom weaving, craftsmanship, and natural dyeing.

Being held under the banner of the WICCI Handloom Council, the event poises to converge ancient textile traditions, techniques, and artistic prowess under a single roof. “Many like-minded people have come together to organise this event, which aims to add more value and appreciation for the culture and traditions we hold, as often people never really talk about them. Through this conference, we aim to bring attention to them, thereby also providing artisans with a platform to showcase their creations,” says Sakina Ansari, national president of the Handloom Council at WICCI. Scheduled for February 9 and 10, the two-day event features a diverse array of activities, including bazaars, live demonstrations, workshops, conferences, and discussions.

A cultural night is set to dazzle the visitors, with models gracing the ramp draped in exquisite handloom creations from across the nation, alongside esteemed designers such as Avani from Uttarakhand, Sonali Raman from Qatar, Jabbar Khabri from Gujarat, and others. Notably, the grand finale will spotlight a segment titled ‘Women who Inspire from Chennai’.