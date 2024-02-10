A brush with an Art market

CHENNAI: Adorned with vibrant paintings, intricate illustrations, and an array of unique products that beckon the stories of craftsmanship, the doors of Art Kin Centre, Alwarpet, are no less than a realm where creativity knows no boundaries Transforming to a living canvas where every corner has a tale to tell, the second edition of Art Market steps to exhibit the prosperity that the creative livelihood can offer.

AKC’s Art Market strives to be a unique platform for artists, artisans, crafters, bakers, homegrown brands, and more, showcasing new and experimental works or products. While calling it a symposium promoting creative careers, Anahata Sundarmurthy, who founded the art space with Shruthe Raammohan, says, “The centre aims to foster a symbiotic relationship between artiste, art spaces, and society where art is seen as part of everyday life. It provides a platform for artists who are talented but not commercially viable or easily marketable.”

Presenting a testament to the limitless possibilities within artistic expression, the three-day exhibition that began on Friday uniquely contributes to the vibrant tapestry of creativity including the surrealist original prints by Sujatha Narayanan, evocative original landscape and abstract paintings by Bala Somasundaram, original illustrations, prints and artworks in the Madhubani folk painting style by Prasannavika. Collaborating with Art Kin Centre for the first time, Sujatha, artist-curator of The Unicorn Circle, says, “The space thrives in bringing different artists and artworks under the same roof, allowing people to experience a diverse range of art in an accessible way.”