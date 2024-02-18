Chennai: 44 EMU train services partially cancelled on Feb 18

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering and maintenance works, 44 EMU train services between Chennai beach and Tambaram have been cancelled from 11 am to 3:15 pm on Sunday.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) have been requested to operate additional services in the above route to cater to the demand of passengers travelling during this time. In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, passenger specials at 11:55 am, 12:45 pm, 13:25 pm, 13:45 pm, 3:55 pm, 14:40 pm and 4:55 pm ill be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, an official release said.