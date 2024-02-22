Cosplayers, assemble!

CHENNAI : Cosplayers roamed around the halls, their costumes ranging from elaborate anime characters to iconic superheroes like Spiderman, Loki, and so on. Booths were adorned with neatly arranged stacks of rare comic books, merchandise to collectible figurines, drawing in crowds of eager fans. Panel discussions and workshops buzzed with eager listeners as professionals shared insights and the latest developments in the world of comics and pop culture.

The first ever Chennai Comic Con 2024, at Chennai Trade Centre, which welcomed artistes like Dan Parent and Rob, was thus an unforgettable celebration of fandom.

YouTuber Vijay who runs Otaku Monkeys shared, “ Every major comic-con usually happens in Mumbai or Bengaluru and this is the first time it is happening in Chennai. It is a great experience for anime and comic fans. This is also a place to meet like-minded people. It is definitely a great start.”

Stalls of superfandom

With around 56 zones, the enthusiasts were greeted to a world of camaraderie and fandom. Despite four entrance doors, out of which two doors marked fangirls and fanboys, there was no gender-neutral entrance. Bobbleheads of characters like Laxmi, Krishna, Rama, Ganesha, Hanuman, and Mahadeva welcomed the audience to the Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha stalls. Deepesh, vice president at Amar Chitra Katha said, “The experience in Chennai has been an unexpected one. Children and adults are equally excited to be here. The elder generation is introducing what they have read growing up and seen throughout the years to the kids. As the oldest comic publishers that present creations like Tinkle, we are happy to be a part of the Comic Con.”