Idea of a community in Aadu Puli Aattam

CHENNAI : In the last column, I wrote about the game of Dahdi which is seen engraved on the floors of numerous floors around Tamil Nadu but not recognisable as a game in this state.

I had a mail from Mr GP Shekar, an ardent enthusiast of markings/engravings in temples, especially what appear to be games, who found the article very interesting. He shared the image of a game of Aadu Puli Aattam (tiger and goat game) found in the Nitya Kalyana Perumal temple at Thiruvidanthai near Chennai. Note the personalised embellishments that the person has added to the basic board. It speaks of fun and enthusiasm as well as the skilled hands of a craftsman.

He says, “Imagine, some centuries ago, visitors may have played this game leisurely (may be seriously too?) at the temple. While the temple is just off the ECR, the surroundings still take us back by several centuries (though several buildings have come up over last decade). With backwaters and the sea nearby, there must have been dense foliage with lush green forest. Playing Aadu Puli Aattam here must have been great fun!”