Make way for crochet queens

CHENNAI :Since the age of 16, Chennai-based entrepreneur Subashri Natarajan harboured a dream to see her name on the Guinness Book of World Records. Crocheting has been an integral part of her life since her childhood. The founder of Mother India Crochet Queen (MICQ) recalls the memory of her grandmother crocheting continuously for hours, and her picking up the craft of crocheting, weaving, embroidery, and designing clothes from her. With her early-learned craft, Subashri set her sights on making the best use of it for doing a world of good.

After bagging four Guinness World Records, MICQ broke another record recently by making 4,517 scarves. This year’s record was solely aimed at spreading breast cancer awareness. This decision to devote their time to the breast cancer victims stemmed from her personal loss. Subashri says, “Their lives cannot be extended, at least we can bring a smile on their faces by giving our token of love.”