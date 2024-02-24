Immersive indulgence: Van Gogh’s The Real Immersive Experience

Sea of emotions

Practising painting herself, Adishree Trinetra, a software engineer, says, “I feel calm and want to spend more time than the allotted 30 minutes. As a painter, it is fascinating to watch all this. I read his story and I understood that you need not be in the right mind to be an artist.” The exhibit also captures the curiosity of people who do not have an artistic background. “It changed my perspective about art in general. I was not really into art and artists, but being engulfed in Van Gogh’s paintings after getting to know about his life which he dedicated to art is appreciative,” says Vijay Tamilarasan, a software engineer.

“I put my heart and my soul into my work, and have lost my mind in the process,” said Vincent Van Gogh, a significant artist in Western art history. This quote runs through the screens of the 360-degree view on the five walls of the Immersive Experience room, where a 36-minute reel is played on a loop, displaying 70-odd paintings. “We worked with 264 of his paintings. The display is a mix of different paintings. In a certain animation, there would be at least 10 self-portraits, which are counted as each painting, because that is his process,” shares Jay.

Fourteen projectors focusing on the display walls enhance the feeling of being inside the painting rather than just seeing a video like a movie. The animation of Van Gogh’s paintings, put together by Lee, goes through a narrative to bring out the emotions of people and make them understand what the artist was going through when he was creating these paintings. “I have studied a bit about how he did what he did at 27. Despite his persistence in his work, he never became successful until he died. If he was alive, he would have loved to be here,” says Dakshayani, a production analyst.