A silver harvest festival

CHENNAI: The city was prepping itself for the Pongal festivities over the weekend. Meanwhile, Shri Aditya Vikram Birla Memorial Vyapar Sahayog Kendra (AVBM), a non-profit organisation, commemorated its foundation day. Stepping into its 25th year of successful operations, the trust, incepted in 1999 in the city, organised ‘Samarpanam’, a dedication to the services they had provided throughout the years, on Sunday. Amid a vibrant display of unity, culture, and philanthropy, the celebration of the state’s harvest festival brought colours of joy to the attendees, thereby adding a tinge of cultural bonding and warmth to the celebrations.

As the dawn broke, vibrant kolams adorned the grounds of Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College, while fresh yellow and orange marigolds, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional drums, welcomed guests at the entrance. Festivities commenced with aarti and abhishekam that took place at the temple premises, with priests invoking the God’s blessings through vedic chants. This marked the beginning of cultural performances, starting with a Tamil folk dance featuring eight girls draped in vibrant green saris, harmonising with the surrounding greenery. Dancing to the beats of ‘Pongal-o-Pongal’ and followed by silambam performances, the event paraded the rich traditions of the state. Attendees embraced the celebrations by donning traditional attire, adding a cultural flair to the festive ambiance.

The day continued with inauguration and felicitation ceremonies, where the board members were honoured by chief guests Rajashree Birla of the Aditya Birla Group, Rampalji Soni, and others. Ashok Kumar Mundhra, secretary of DDGD Vaishnav College, while addressing the gathering, said, “We never make the needy come to us; we always go to them with help.” The event, which took place in the college auditorium, had a Bharatanatyam performance by Surbhi, a disciple of renowned dancer Urmila Sathyanarayanan, who enticed the audience with her grace and finesse.