Girder slips during MRTS work in Chennai; no injuries reported, says Southern Railway

CHENNAI: A girder being erected at an MRTS work site in the city slipped on Thursday but nobody was injured in the incident, Southern Railway said.

The incident happened during the ongoing work on an additional Mass Rapid Transit System line between Velachery and St.Thomas Mount, it said.

"In connection with multi-tracking of the MRTS railway line between Velachery and St.Thomas Mount, the work of launching of concrete girders was in progress...while launching the 40 meter long girder over the elevated alignment near Thillai Ganga Nagar, by using synchronised hydraulic jacks, the girder slipped down on one end due to failure of lifting jack on that side," an official release said.

The work was being carried out after diverting the road traffic with the required precautions in place "and as a result no person was injured nor any damage caused to any property."

"Railway administration is making all out efforts in clearing the fallen girder. An enquiry has been ordered to investigate into the matter," the release added.