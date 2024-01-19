Doctors remove 600-gm lesion from child’s chest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Doctors at Mehta’s Hospital removed a 600-gramme lesion from the chest cavity of a five-year-old girl through thoracoscopic surgery. She was diagnosed with giant thymolipoma, a rare and formidable condition involving the formation of huge lesions within the chest cavity.

Doctors diagnosed it when the child was admitted for dengue fever treatment at a private hospital. She had reported a year-long history of fatigue, especially after mild to moderate physical activity, according to a press release. Doctors planned the surgical repair through a minimally invasive video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery and removed lesion. The procedure was performed in November. Postoperative X-rays revealed no mass.