‘Bandham’ strong: Cops attend to 295 calls from elderly

CHENNAI: From providing elderly residents with legal assistance to helping them purchase monthly groceries, the Greater Chennai Police’s ‘Bandham’ initiative has been leaving no stone unturned to keep faith with its motto ‘You are not alone’. Ever since it was launched in January this year, the city police have received a total of 320 request calls, of which, 295 have been resolved, as per official data.

Under this initiative, the city police provide all kinds of assistance, including safety support, medical assistance, legal aid, booking cabs or autos, and purchasing medicines or groceries, to those over 75 years. “We get calls with a wide array of queries, ranging from basic grocery needs to resolving property disputes with their children or relatives. We try to resolve the query as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said A Kayalvizhi, Joint Commissioner, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police, who is in charge of the initiative.

In a recent incident, a septuagenarian dialled the Bandham team and said he had been trying in vain to register his land documents. The police team coordinated with other government departments and resolved his issue within just a few days. “For offering free legal aid, Bandham has two panels of lawyers. To provide medical assistance, the police team has tie-ups with the National Centre of Ageing in Guindy and other NGOs. Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam initiative is also made use of when needed,” said Kayalvizhi.