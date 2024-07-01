‘Bandham’ strong: Cops attend to 295 calls from elderly

CHENNAI: From providing elderly residents with legal assistance to helping them purchase monthly groceries, the Greater Chennai Police’s ‘Bandham’ initiative has been leaving no stone unturned to keep faith with its motto ‘You are not alone’. Ever since it was launched in January this year, the city police have received a total of 320 request calls, of which, 295 have been resolved, as per official data.
Under this initiative, the city police provide all kinds of assistance, including safety support, medical assistance, legal aid, booking cabs or autos, and purchasing medicines or groceries, to those over 75 years. “We get calls with a wide array of queries, ranging from basic grocery needs to resolving property disputes with their children or relatives. We try to resolve the query as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said A Kayalvizhi, Joint Commissioner, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police, who is in charge of the initiative.
In a recent incident, a septuagenarian dialled the Bandham team and said he had been trying in vain to register his land documents. The police team coordinated with other government departments and resolved his issue within just a few days. “For offering free legal aid, Bandham has two panels of lawyers. To provide medical assistance, the police team has tie-ups with the National Centre of Ageing in Guindy and other NGOs. Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam initiative is also made use of when needed,” said Kayalvizhi.
As for essential services, the Bandham team wields mobile applications such as PharmEasy, Big Basket, Swiggy, Ola and Uber among others to assist the elderly in the city. Another senior police officer who is part of the team said, “Once a person gets in touch with us seeking help, we reach the spot immediately and solve the query. Subsequently, the person or their caretaker is added to a WhatsApp group, where they will be notified about any latest updates and alerts.”
The officer said that local police while patrolling in their respective areas, interact with elderly citizens and raise awareness of the Bandham initiative. A Rajalakshmi of Alandur, a 77-year-old woman who has been living alone since her husband died in 2016, said, “I did not know until recently that such an initiative existed. Even though I have the phone numbers of some local auto drivers, they are not always available during emergencies. So, I will seek Bandham’s assistance in the future.”
For assistance, dial 9499957575