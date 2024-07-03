What does the F-word mean?

CHENNAI: We women…we try to fit in throughout our lives. Because they put us under a microscope — how we walk, talk, dress, express! At 13, my peers would judge me for not being ‘feminine’. I played more sports and had more body hair. Ashamed, I’d secretly use appa’s razor to trim my thick eyebrows.” Sitting in her little room overlooking the bustling, vibrant streets of New Delhi, 23-year-old Harini’s voice becomes small, zapped of colour when she laments, “There were days I just cried and cried because I felt I wasn’t enough in the eyes of others.”

In Sweet Karam Coffee, a Tamil web series that aired last year, three generations of women — a 70-something athai, 40-something marumagal, and 20-something pethi — suddenly embark northwards on an adventure of a lifetime. Third-generation Niveditha, much like Harini, is an outspoken, promising cricketer…but several sixes away from society’s ‘prim and proper’ pitch. At every pitstop, the three generations break handcuffs, shackles, and chains, coalescing with the women who once lived within. Fearless. Fabulous. Free. Why, some may even call them the F-word! Feminists, dear all, feminists.

And while pop culture disdainfully paints on its clichéd canvas an angry young woman who loathes men as the embodiment of feminism, one’s curious vein pops out to decipher what women — in our cities, castles, valleys, villages, hamlets, hillocks, coasts, and crevices — really define as the F-word in their worlds. Harini says, “It is the freedom to be myself. One fine morning, I woke up and just told society: I don’t care.”

Women and their dreams

Vaidehi first fires a perplexed look across the table laden with scrumptious A to Zs when she hears the F-word. But the initial confusion fades into an upside-down smile when she tells her tale of travails. “I’ve been married for 52 years. In those days, it was ‘get married, be a good wife, and don’t talk back to your husband’. Maybe somewhere along the way, I forgot to dream,” chuckles the 74-year-old paati of three.

Growing up in a village in Tirunelveli, Vaidehi had big, big dreams that dared to tear out of her tiny, tiny kitchen, which she had pretty much helmed since the tender age of 10. A big, big doctor she wanted to be. But tragedy struck when her mother fell ill. “I had to take care of my family and lost a year of education. Then I got married and that was that. Chores, cooking, cleaning…mind you, there were no fancy machines to do it for you in the 70s,” she quips.