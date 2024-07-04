Chennai set to replace old water pipelines to curb wastage and enhance supply

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is planning to replace old and damaged drinking water pipelines in phases across the city, in an attempt to reduce water wastage and improve the supply system. The decision has been taken after the water agency received multiple complaints of damaged pipelines across the city.

A senior official told TNIE, “The project aims to improve the existing water distribution network in the core city, covering zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar. “In the first phase, the work will commence in Kodambakkam and Adyar, where the old and choked water pipes will be replaced. We will also lay pipes in streets that so far lacked them,” the official said.

Furthermore, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), has prepared the detailed project report for constructing Pallipattu Water Distribution Station, covering depots 169, 170, 173, 174, 178, 179, and Tiruvanmiyur WDS, covering depot 180, at a cost of `497.40 crore.

“In these areas, we identified damaged pipelines spanning across 9.75 km and plan to replace the existing pipelines with a length of 23.13 km, totalling a replacement length of 32.88 km,” he said.

Another CMWSSB official said they will commence the work in October this year and expect to complete it in September 2026. “WATCO will handle the designing, preparation of detailed project reports, cost estimates, bid documents, assisting in the bid process and

evaluation, monitoring implementation, and supporting the commissioning of the improved water distribution network,” the official added.