Take a hike

CHENNAI: Lose and find yourself in the mountains where the air you breathe is not cluttered with thoughts but echoes with answers, there is no snooze button on your alarm as the birds chirping is loud enough to wake you up, where your computer or mobile do not obstruct the views. Still, on the fore, there are trees, plants, and clouds that get closer with each step forward. These are the factors why trekking is usually associated with a soul-searching expedition.

To embark on this journey, a checklist has to be prepared. Backpack — check; poncho and umbrella — check; waterproof shoes — check; socks and gloves — check; jacket — check; cap — check; first aid, sanitiser, and hygiene kit — check, check, and check. Now that the essentials are packed, the only activity to add to the to-do list is to locate the right hill or mountain.

“Trekking is truly a transformative journey. The mind, body, and spirit as an experience are completely different,” says Suhas Saya, head of trek exploration and documentation at Indiahikes, a pioneer in the trekking industry. This process can be intimidating when you don’t know where to start. Finding a trekking/hiking spot can be a task, especially since the state has shut down trekking routes. This ban was implemented after the 2018 Kurangani Hills forest fire in Theni claimed 23 trekkers’ lives.

Understanding the purpose

Six years later, Supriya Sahu, former additional chief secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, took to X (formerly Twitter) last week and wrote, “Tamil Nadu Forest Department is coming up with an online trekking trails Atlas to enable people to go on their favourite treks in beautiful TN by booking treks online”. With this tweet on our screens, CE reached out to Supriya regarding the details of the project.

“The idea behind this initiative is the realisation that people are interested in trekking and hiking. But they do not know how to access those trekking routes. Access is an issue since information is not in the public domain,” she says. The government has taken this step to retrieve data easily for people to understand the trail, the distance, the difficulty level, the prerequisites, and what to expect in terms of the environment. “It is an entire world out there which is unknown to us. So, we wanted to bring that world online and make it valuable to people in a credible fashion with verified information,” points out Supriya.