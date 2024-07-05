Gold kept in bank locker missing, cops register case after Madras HC order

CHENNAI: A former journalist with visual impairment has alleged that gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh went missing from his bank locker in 2021. Chintadripet police have registered a case based on a Madras High Court order in this regard.

According to the police, the victim, Garimella Subramaniam, was employed at a English daily in Anna Salai till his retirement in 2020. While he was working there, he opened a bank account with a locker facility at a bank in Anna Salai.

In 2010, he deposited gold worth Rs 21 lakh with the help of a bank employee, Sujatha Thyagarajan. In 2021, when he went to take back the jewels, he was unable to open the locker.

When he checked with the bank authorities, they provided him with a new set of keys. However, when he opened the locker, it was empty. When he inquired about this with the bank officials, their replies were evasive.

Subramainam then lodged a police complaint at Chintadripet. But they were reluctant to file a case. He then approached the Madras High Court and an order was issued in his favour. Based on it a case was registered with Sujatha as a suspect.