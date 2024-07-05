IIT Madras inks 24 MoUs with leading firms to offer job-focused programmes

CHENNAI: The IIT Madras has partnered with multiple industries to offer employability-focused programmes on Swayam Plus. As many as 24 MoUs with leading industry partners across multiple sectors were signed to offer skill and employability-focused online courses and internships.

The MoUs cover a range of fields, including information technology, social sciences, banking and finance, soft skills, music, management, food science, Indian knowledge systems, and internships ensuring comprehensive coverage of skill development across areas crucial for future employability.

Swayam Plus is an initiative by the Ministry of Education and IIT Madras, launched in February this year. Since its launch, more than 75,000 learners have benefited from more than 165 courses, of which 33 were aligned to the National Credit Framework across multiple sectors.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “These partnerships mark a significant step towards our mission of democratising access to education and empowering learners in India in the years to come. Swayam Plus will also be integrated with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) for a smooth credit transfer and accumulation experience for the all learners.”